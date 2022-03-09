Alexa
Woman accused of killing her boyfriend in interstate rundown

By Associated Press
2022/03/09 05:08
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A Florida woman making a cross-country drive with her boyfriend allegedly let him out on Interstate 10 and then intentionally ran him down, killing him, authorities said.

Johana Suarez, 37, of Miami, was jailed on a charge of murder in the death of Henry Hernandez, 48, news outlets reported. The man was found dead early Sunday along the side of Interstate 10 west of Mobile, Alabama.

The two were westbound for California and spent Saturday night in Mississippi, Capt. Paul Burch of the Mobile County Sheriff's Office told WALA-TV. They got up early Sunday and headed off in the wrong direction, resulting in an argument that ended with Hernandez getting out of the vehicle with his belongings just miles (kilometers) into Alabama.

“She drove away. She didn’t get too far away, turned around began traveling westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-10 and struck him at a high rate of speed pretty much killing him instantly,” Burch said.

He added that evidence from the vehicle's computer system showed the car was traveling at 73 mph (117 kph) upon impact.

Suarez was uninjured in the crash. She was jailed without bond and doesn't have have a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.

Updated : 2022-03-09 06:45 GMT+08:00

