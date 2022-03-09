Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Some residents allowed to go home as Florida wildfires grow

By Associated Press
2022/03/09 01:00
Some residents allowed to go home as Florida wildfires grow

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (AP) — Hundreds of residents forced to evacuate as blazes in the Florida Panhandle threatened their homes have been allowed to return to their homes, even as three wildfires in the region have grown to more than 29,000 acres (11,735 hectares).

Over the weekend, 1,100 residents were evacuated from homes in Bay County, Florida. But officials gave the approval Monday for about 600 residents to return after one of the fires — the 875-acre (355 hectares) Adkins Avenue Fire — was 50% contained.

The largest of the wildfires, the Bertha Swamp Road Fire, has grown to more than 28,000 acres (11,330 hectares) and was only 10% contained. Mandatory evacuations remained in place for hundreds of residents who fled because of this fire, officials said Tuesday.

A third blaze, the Star Avenue Fire, forced the evacuation of a state-operated nursing home for veterans Sunday but residents were allowed to return Monday. As of Tuesday morning, the 250-acre (100 hectares) wildfire was 60% contained.

Updated : 2022-03-09 03:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to S. Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to S. Korean pop star
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Man could face arrest for failing to pay NT$1 million for quarantine violation in east Taiwan
Man could face arrest for failing to pay NT$1 million for quarantine violation in east Taiwan
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
"