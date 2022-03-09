Cuba says large fire at power plant quickly extinguished

HAVANA (AP) — A large fire at a thermoelectric power plant near Cuba's capital was quickly extinguished and officials reported that it had not affected energy supplies.

State news media showed large flames at the 59-year-old Maximo Gomez plant in Mariel, where the Energy and Mines Ministry said that the fire late Monday affected a steam turbine unit.

It said no injuries were reported and electricity output had not been affected.

Cuba has been working to upgrade an electrical grid that is prone to outages, and earlier problems at the Mariel plant west of the capital have affected supplies to consumers.