Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Russian soccer federation appeals against FIFA, UEFA bans

By Associated Press
2022/03/09 00:43
FILE - FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for cameras at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of t...

FILE - FIFA President Gianni Infantino, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin pose for cameras at the FIFA congress on the eve of the opener of t...

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — The Russian soccer federation appealed Tuesday to have its FIFA and UEFA bans frozen and other punishments overturned.

Russian teams were expelled from competition on Feb. 28 “until further notice” following the country’s invasion of Ukraine. FIFA and UEFA did not specify their legal reasons.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said it hoped to decide on the appeals in the coming days.

Russia’s men’s national team was scheduled to play Poland on March 24 in a World Cup qualifying playoff. Poland has refused to play Russia in the match. The winner of that match would have played the winner of the game between Sweden and the Czech Republic in the next round, but they also have refused to play against the Russians.

CAS said the Russian appeals against FIFA and UEFA also involve the Polish, Swedish and Czech soccer federations, plus several other national federations in Europe.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-09 02:12 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to S. Korean pop star
Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to S. Korean pop star
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Russia adds Taiwan to list of ‘unfriendly’ nations
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan begins 10-day quarantine, opens to business travelers
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Man could face arrest for failing to pay NT$1 million for quarantine violation in east Taiwan
Man could face arrest for failing to pay NT$1 million for quarantine violation in east Taiwan
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
"