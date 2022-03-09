Alexa
Sudan group: Tribal violence in Darfur has killed 16 people

By Associated Press
2022/03/09 00:28
CAIRO (AP) — Tribal clashes this week between Arabs and non-Arabs in Sudan's Darfur killed at least 16 people, a Sudanese medical group said Tuesday as security continued to deteriorate in the war-wrecked western region.

The violence erupted a couple of days ago in the town of Jebel Moon in West Darfur province, which was the scene of deadly tribal violence in recent months, according to the Sudan Doctors Committee. At least 16 others were wounded, it said.

The latest bout of fighting broke out over the stealing of livestock from nomadic Bedouins in the town, according to Darfur 24, a news website.

Clashes in Jebel Moon first erupted in mid-November over a land dispute between Arab and non-Arab tribes. Dozens have been killed since then and authorities have deployed more troops to the area. Sporadic fighting has continued, however.

Sudan has been mired in instability following an October military coup that has rattled an already fragile democratic transition. The African country has also faced uphill security and economic challenges since the 2019 overthrow of longtime autocrat Omar al-Bashir and his Islamist government.

The yearslong Darfur conflict broke out when rebels from the territory’s ethnic central and sub-Saharan African community launched an insurgency in 2003, complaining of oppression by the Arab-dominated government in Khartoum.

Al-Bashir’s government responded with a campaign of aerial bombings and raids by the janjaweed, a militia that has been accused of mass killings and rapes. Up to 300,000 people were killed and 2.7 million were driven from their homes in Darfur over the years.

Al-Bashir, who has been in prison in Khartoum since his ouster, also faces international charges of genocide and crimes against humanity related to the Darfur conflict.

Updated : 2022-03-09 02:12 GMT+08:00

