Kraken sign F Jared McCann to 5-year contract extension

Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) controls the puck in front of New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock in the third period of an NHL hocke... Seattle Kraken left wing Jared McCann (16) controls the puck in front of New York Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock in the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. The Kraken won 3-0. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken signed forward Jared McCann on Tuesday to a five-year contract extension worth an average of $5 million per season, locking up one of their young core players for the future.

McCann, Seattle’s leading scorer with 33 points despite missing eight games, was slated to become a restricted free agent going into next season. He was selected by the Kraken from Toronto in the NHL expansion draft last summer and is the first player to re-sign with Seattle.

“We’re thrilled that Jared has made this long-term commitment to the Kraken and the city of Seattle,” general manager Ron Francis said. “Jared has proven this year that he can be a difference maker offensively, and we’re excited to have him as a core part of our organization moving forward.”

McCann, 25, has already set a career-high with 21 goals. His previous high came in the 2018-19 season when he scored 19 goals while splitting the season between Florida and Pittsburgh. McCann has played primarily on Seattle’s top line and is one of only five Kraken players to have reached double figures in goals.

