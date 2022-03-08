All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|New York
|2
|0
|0
|6
|7
|2
|D.C. United
|2
|0
|0
|6
|4
|0
|Columbus
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|3
|Orlando City
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|0
|New England
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Philadelphia
|1
|0
|1
|4
|3
|2
|Atlanta
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|4
|Chicago
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|New York City FC
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Toronto FC
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|5
|Inter Miami CF
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|5
|CF Montréal
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Charlotte FC
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Cincinnati
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Austin FC
|2
|0
|0
|6
|10
|1
|LA Galaxy
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|0
|Los Angeles FC
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|1
|Nashville
|1
|0
|1
|4
|2
|1
|Real Salt Lake
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|0
|Colorado
|1
|1
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Sporting Kansas City
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|3
|Portland
|0
|0
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Minnesota United
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|FC Dallas
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Houston
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|San Jose
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|6
|Vancouver
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Seattle
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
New England 1, FC Dallas 0
New York 4, Toronto FC 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, Houston 0
Philadelphia 2, CF Montréal 1
Columbus 3, San Jose 3, tie
D.C. United 1, Cincinnati 0
Orlando City 0, Chicago 0, tie
Nashville 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Colorado 3, Atlanta 0
Real Salt Lake 1, Seattle 0
New York City FC 0, Vancouver 0, tie
LA Galaxy 1, Charlotte FC 0
Austin FC 5, Miami 1
Portland 1, Los Angeles FC 1, tie
CF Montréal at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
Toronto FC at Columbus, 1:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Miami, 1:30 p.m.
LA Galaxy at Seattle, 3:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Houston, 6:30 p.m.
Chicago at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.
Real Salt Lake at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Cincinnati at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
San Jose at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.
Nashville at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Austin FC at Portland, 10 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Atlanta, 4:30 p.m.
Minnesota at New York, 7 p.m.
Miami at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Philadelphia at New York City FC, 1 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 3 p.m.
Orlando City at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at Atlanta, 4 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Chicago, 6 p.m.
New England at Charlotte FC, 7 p.m.
San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Portland at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.