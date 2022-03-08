SPHL Glance

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 45 34 9 1 1 72 153 96 Peoria 45 32 6 3 4 71 168 93 Knoxville 46 33 9 2 2 70 174 111 Quad City 47 28 11 4 4 64 163 127 Fayetteville 44 30 13 1 0 61 148 107 Pensacola 42 22 14 5 1 50 149 129 Evansville 45 22 22 1 0 45 125 120 Roanoke 43 18 19 3 3 43 134 136 Birmingham 44 13 27 4 0 30 103 155 Macon 43 8 32 1 2 19 89 195 Vermilion County 44 4 35 5 0 13 64 201

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Quad City at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Vermilion County at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.