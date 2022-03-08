Alexa
NHL Conference Glance

By Associated Press
2022/03/08 23:00
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
m-Carolina 56 39 12 5 83 191 134
a-Florida 56 38 13 5 81 233 164
a-Tampa Bay 55 37 12 6 80 192 155
m-N.Y. Rangers 56 36 15 5 77 169 139
m-Pittsburgh 57 34 14 9 77 185 152
a-Toronto 56 36 16 4 76 207 167
Boston 57 34 18 5 73 173 155
Washington 57 30 18 9 69 185 158
Columbus 57 28 26 3 59 190 210
Detroit 56 24 26 6 54 163 203
N.Y. Islanders 53 21 24 8 50 137 152
New Jersey 56 20 31 5 45 171 202
Philadelphia 55 17 28 10 44 139 192
Buffalo 58 18 32 8 44 154 209
Ottawa 55 19 31 5 43 143 179
Montreal 56 15 34 7 37 137 212
WESTERN CONFERENCE
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
c-Colorado 57 41 11 5 87 227 163
p-Calgary 55 34 14 7 75 193 134
c-St. Louis 55 32 16 7 71 194 151
p-Los Angeles 58 32 19 7 71 172 162
p-Vegas 57 32 21 4 68 184 167
c-Minnesota 54 32 19 3 67 203 177
Dallas 55 32 20 3 67 165 160
Nashville 55 31 20 4 66 174 155
Edmonton 57 30 23 4 64 185 183
Anaheim 58 27 22 9 63 172 179
Vancouver 57 28 23 6 62 164 165
Winnipeg 56 24 22 10 58 167 174
San Jose 56 24 25 7 55 145 179
Chicago 57 20 29 8 48 144 198
Seattle 58 17 36 5 39 148 207
Arizona 55 16 35 4 36 132 201

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

(a, c, m, p)-top three in their division

Monday's Games

Florida 6, Buffalo 1

Toronto 5, Columbus 4

Los Angeles 3, Boston 2, OT

Colorado 5, N.Y. Islanders 4

Calgary 3, Edmonton 1

Tuesday's Games

Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Florida at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Ottawa at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Washington at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Washington at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

Montreal at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Arizona at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Florida, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Anaheim at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Washington at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Updated : 2022-03-09 00:41 GMT+08:00

"