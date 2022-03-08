England win toss and batting first in Antigua

ST. JOHN'S, Antigua (AP) — England won the toss against the West Indies and chose to bat first at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in the first test on Tuesday.

The uncapped Alex Lees will open the batting with Zac Crawley with captain Joe Root at first drop, as England continue to look for an opening pair that can impress in the wake of Alastair Cook's retirement in 2018.

Spinner Jack Leach was picked ahead of uncapped fast bowler Saqib Mahmood, as Root expects the pitch to deteriorate.

With leading wicket-takers James Anderson and Stuart Broad left at home, England has trusted its new-ball attack to allrounder Chris Woakes and Craig Overton.

West Indies has given a first home test in seven years to spinner Veerasammy Permaul, who features alongside a four-man seam attack of Kemar Roach, Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph, and Jayden Seales.

John Campbell has also been recalled to try and secure the position of opening batsman beside captain Kraigg Brathwaite.

The West Indies has never lost to England in Antigua in 10 tests.

___

Lineups:

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Nkrumah Bonner, Jermaine Blackwood, Shamarh Brooks, Jason Holder, Joshua da Silva, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Veerasammy Permaul, Jayden Seales.

England: Alex Lees, Zak Crawley, Joe Root (captain), Dan Lawrence, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Foakes, Chris Woakes, Craig Overton, Mark Wood, Jack Leach.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports