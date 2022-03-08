A glance at the reaction of sports to Russian invasion

ARCHERY

World Archery banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials.

ATHLETICS

Russia and Belarus athletes and officials barred from World Athletics Series events, including world race walking team championships in Oman this weekend, the world indoor championships in Serbia this month, and the world championships in Eugene, Oregon, in July.

AUTO RACING

FIA banned Russia and Belarus teams from all international events. Individual Russia and Belarus drivers and officials allowed to continue as neutrals under FIA flag, without their national symbols, flags, colors and anthems. FIA elected officers suspended. Formula One canceled the Russian Grand Prix in Sochi in September and canceled contract with race. Haas F1 team sack Russian driver Nikita Mazepin. Intercontinental Drifting Cup in Sochi in June canceled.

BADMINTON

Russia and Belarus athletes and officials banned from Badminton World Federation tournaments from March 8. All BWF events in Russia and Belarus canceled. A few Russian players at two Para events in Spain this week and next week allowed to compete as neutrals with no national flags, anthems.

BASEBALL

World Baseball Softball Confederation banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials.

BASKETBALL

Russia teams and officials barred by International Basketball Federation. Russia excluded from Women’s Basketball World Cup in Australia in September. EuroLeague suspended Russian clubs CSKA Moscow, UNICS Kazan, and Zenit St. Petersburg. EuroCup suspended Lokomotiv Kuban Krasnodar. EuroLeague Women suspended Russian clubs UMMC Ekaterinburg, Dynamo Kursk and MBA Moscow.

BOXING

International Boxing Association banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials, and canceled international events in Russia and Belarus.

CANOEING

International Canoe Federation banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials.

SPORT CLIMBING

International Federation of Sport Climbing banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials. Boulder and Speed World Cup in Moscow in April to be relocated.

CURLING

World Curling Federation banned Russia, excluding it from women’s world championship in Canada this month and men’s world championship in Las Vegas in April. European championships in Perm, Russia, in November to be relocated.

CYCLING

International Cycling Union banned Russia and Belarus national teams and professional teams. All UCI events in Russia and Belarus canceled. Russia and Belarus pro riders allowed on non-Russian and Belarusian teams. Russia and Belarus individual riders allowed, if authorized, as neutrals without national flags, emblems.

EQUESTRIAN

International Equestrian Federation canceled all remaining events this year in Russia (51) and Belarus (six), including the Eurasian Championships in Moscow in July.

FENCING

International Fencing Federation banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials. Events in Russia and Belarus canceled or to be relocated. FIE president Alisher Usmanov, a Russian, stepped aside.

GOLF

International Golf Federation banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials, including from world amateur team championships in France in August.

GYMNASTICS

International Gymnastics Federation banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials from March 7. World Cup and World Challenge Cup events in Russia and Belarus canceled, including acrobatics World Cup in Oktyabrskiy, Russia, in May, and trampoline World Cup in St. Petersburg in September.

HANDBALL

International Handball Federation banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials. Russia excluded from beach handball world championships in Greece in June.

FIELD HOCKEY

Russia excluded from Women’s Junior World Cup in South Africa in April.

ICE HOCKEY

Russia and Belarus banned from International Ice Hockey Federation events. Russia men out of world championship in May. World junior championships in Russia in 2023 relocated to Serbia. NHL suspended all business dealings in Russia including KHL. Finland’s Jokerit club withdrew from Kontinental Hockey League conference quarterfinals.

JUDO

International Judo Federation canceled all tournaments in Russia, including Kazan Grand Slam in May. Russian judokas can compete under IJF flag, logo and anthem. IJF removed Russian President Vladimir Putin as honorary president and ambassador. Arkady Rotenberg, a Russian, removed from IJF executive committee. Sergey Soloveychik, Russian president of the European Judo Union, resigned.

KARATE

Karate 1-Premier League event in Moscow in October to be relocated. 2023 European championships in Russia to be relocated.

MODERN PENTATHLON

International Modern Pentathlon Union banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials.

ROWING

World Rowing banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials.

RUGBY

Russia and Belarus suspended by World Rugby and Rugby Europe from all internationals and cross-border club events. Russia men’s team barred from Rugby Europe Championship and qualifying for the 2023 Rugby World Cup. Russia women’s team barred from Rugby Europe Championship, sevens world series, and qualifying for the Rugby World Cup Sevens in South Africa in September. Russian Rugby Union membership of World Rugby suspended. International Rugby League banned Russia.

SAILING

World Sailing banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials.

SHOOTING

Russia and Belarus athletes barred from International Shooting Sport Federation events. European championships in Moscow in August to be relocated.

SKATEBOARDING

World Skate ruled Russia and Belarus individuals and teams to compete as neutrals without country flags, symbols, colors and anthems. No events to be organized in Russia and Belarus.

SKATING

Russia and Belarus banned from International Skating Union events, including world speed skating championships in Norway this month and world figure skating championships in France this month.

SKIING

International Ski Federation banned Russia and Belarus athletes to end of season. All events in Russia to end of season canceled or relocated. World Cup cancellations included ski cross in Sunny Valley last weekend, aerials in Yaroslavl last week and Moscow this Saturday; moguls in Kuzbass this weekend; cross-country in Tyumen this month; and women’s ski jumping in Nizhny Tagil and Chaikovsky this month.

SOCCER

FIFA and UEFA suspended Russia national teams and clubs from all competitions. National men’s team barred from World Cup qualifying playoffs this month. UEFA barred Belarus from staging international games.

Champions League final in May relocated from St. Petersburg to Paris. Spartak Moscow barred from Europa League last 16.

UEFA canceled sponsorship from Russian energy company Gazprom which covered Champions League, UEFA national team competitions and the 2024 European Championship.

SQUASH

World junior championships in St. Petersburg, Russia, in August to be relocated.

SURFING

International Surfing Association banned Russia athletes and officials.

SWIMMING

FINA allowing Russia and Belarus athletes and officials to enter as neutrals with no country flag, colors, symbols or anthems. FINA Order awarded to Russian President Vladimir Putin withdrawn. World junior championships in Kazan, Russia, in August canceled. Diving world series in Kazan in April canceled.

TABLE TENNIS

International Table Tennis Federation banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials.

TAEKWONDO

World Taekwondo banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials, and canceled events in Russia and Belarus. 2023 world championships in Moscow to be relocated. World Taekwondo withdrew honorary 9th dan black belt conferred on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

TENNIS

International Tennis Federation canceled all events in Russia and Belarus. Russia and Belarus withdrawn from Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup. Russian Tennis Federation and Belarus Tennis Federation membership of ITF suspended. ATP-WTA Kremlin Cup in Moscow in October suspended. Russia and Belarus players to compete on tours as neutrals without national flags.

TRIATHLON

World Triathlon banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials.

VOLLEYBALL

Men’s world championship in Russia in August to be relocated. Volleyball National League games in Russia in June and July to be relocated.

WEIGHTLIFTING

European youth championships in Kazan, Russia, in August to be relocated.

WINTER SPORTS

International Biathlon Union banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials.

International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation suspended Bobsleigh Federation of Russia to July.

International Luge Federation banned Russia athletes and officials, suspended Russian elected officers, and barred Russia from staging events.

WRESTLING

United World Wrestling banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials.

OTHER

Winter Paralympics in Beijing banned Russia and Belarus. International Paralympic Committee withdrew Paralympic Honor from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

World Games in Birmingham, Alabama, in July banned Russia and Belarus.

International Olympic Committee withdrew Olympic Order from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

European Olympic Committee banned Russia and Belarus athletes and officials from Winter European Youth Olympic Festival in Vuokatti, Finland, this month.

SportAccord World Sport and Business Summit in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in May canceled.

EA Sports removing Russian clubs and national team from FIFA 22 video game.

