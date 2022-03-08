Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2022/03/08 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Tuesday, March 8, 2022

_____

City/Town, Country;Tuesday's Weather Condition;Tuesday's High Temp (F);Tuesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Wednesday's Wind Direction;Wednesday's Wind Speed (MPH);Wednesday's Humidity (%);Wednesday's Chance of Precip. (%);Wednesday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;More sun than clouds;89;78;A t-storm around;88;78;SSW;9;84%;55%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Very hot;97;75;Mostly cloudy, hot;94;74;ENE;9;33%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Variable cloudiness;61;47;A shower or two;57;46;SW;9;82%;88%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Rain tapering off;58;49;A passing shower;58;45;E;6;65%;80%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Plenty of sun;49;32;Mostly sunny;55;38;SSE;11;63%;1%;3

Anchorage, United States;Snow, ice early;34;30;Periods of snow;35;31;NNE;7;77%;97%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Partly sunny, milder;60;45;Mostly cloudy;65;53;ESE;8;55%;1%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;Colder;15;0;Variable cloudiness;19;8;ENE;8;91%;8%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;Partly sunny, warm;96;77;Very hot;102;77;ENE;9;44%;15%;10

Athens, Greece;A little rain;58;44;Occasional rain;50;38;N;10;67%;97%;1

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;75;63;Mostly sunny;80;64;ENE;10;47%;5%;7

Baghdad, Iraq;Inc. clouds;72;54;Partly sunny, warm;82;59;ESE;15;30%;29%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Rain and a t-storm;85;74;Downpours;89;74;SE;4;78%;100%;8

Bangalore, India;Abundant sunshine;87;63;Some sun;89;64;ESE;7;35%;2%;11

Bangkok, Thailand;A shower or two;90;79;Mostly sunny;94;81;SSW;6;61%;35%;10

Barcelona, Spain;A little p.m. rain;53;48;A shower;57;47;SSW;8;75%;83%;2

Beijing, China;Mostly sunny, mild;64;36;Mostly cloudy, mild;63;39;N;5;43%;33%;3

Belgrade, Serbia;Variable cloudiness;42;26;Rain and snow shower;45;31;NNW;10;57%;73%;1

Berlin, Germany;Fog, then some sun;47;27;Mostly sunny;49;27;ENE;3;73%;1%;3

Bogota, Colombia;A little rain;64;51;A touch of rain;65;50;SE;5;78%;89%;7

Brasilia, Brazil;Nice with some sun;84;64;Partly sunny, nice;84;64;E;9;51%;4%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Sunshine and breezy;47;30;Partly sunny;49;33;NNW;12;51%;30%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Sunny and milder;50;34;Not as cool;57;41;SSE;6;68%;1%;3

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and chilly;43;25;Colder;35;22;NNE;9;49%;39%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Decreasing clouds;48;22;Periods of sun;50;27;N;5;55%;33%;3

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and pleasant;79;67;A t-storm around;69;64;SE;7;74%;42%;4

Bujumbura, Burundi;Clouds and sun, nice;88;67;Clouds and sun;85;67;ENE;5;42%;58%;7

Busan, South Korea;Hazy sunshine;58;37;Plenty of sunshine;62;43;NE;7;51%;0%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly cloudy;77;58;Sunshine, pleasant;73;55;N;11;48%;4%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly sunny;77;64;Sunshine and nice;79;68;SSE;11;64%;0%;8

Caracas, Venezuela;A little p.m. rain;82;66;A couple of showers;83;66;E;4;60%;89%;7

Chennai, India;Mostly sunny;91;74;Partly sunny;92;74;ENE;6;70%;0%;11

Chicago, United States;Turning sunny;40;32;Mostly sunny;41;30;NNW;10;50%;13%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Rain, a thunderstorm;90;73;Partly sunny, nice;89;74;SSE;6;67%;6%;11

Copenhagen, Denmark;Fog, then sun;43;24;Fog, then sun;42;32;SE;3;80%;0%;2

Dakar, Senegal;Partly sunny, breezy;76;63;Mostly cloudy;74;63;N;13;72%;0%;9

Dallas, United States;Mainly cloudy;48;35;Sunny and warmer;62;40;ESE;6;42%;2%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Turning cloudy;93;78;Cloudy with a shower;91;78;NE;10;66%;83%;5

Delhi, India;Some sun;84;62;Hazy sunshine;87;63;NNW;7;41%;0%;7

Denver, United States;Plenty of sunshine;41;18;A bit of p.m. snow;25;8;E;9;82%;99%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny and very warm;95;67;Hazy sun and hot;96;68;NNW;5;37%;0%;8

Dili, East Timor;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;74;SE;5;73%;68%;12

Dublin, Ireland;A bit of rain;48;41;Cooler, morning rain;49;31;NNW;15;93%;100%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;A little p.m. rain;54;47;Downpours;59;50;ESE;7;64%;100%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;A shower in the p.m.;63;51;Mostly cloudy;63;57;E;12;72%;26%;2

Hanoi, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;76;61;Cloudy with a shower;72;65;ESE;7;76%;68%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds limiting sun;79;64;A t-shower in spots;79;61;ENE;6;64%;69%;11

Havana, Cuba;A shower in spots;87;67;Mostly sunny;88;68;SSE;7;61%;4%;8

Helsinki, Finland;Periods of snow;31;24;Clouds and sun;28;21;S;10;82%;1%;2

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Some sun, less humid;97;75;Partly sunny;94;75;SE;6;50%;30%;11

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;74;57;Sunny and nice;70;58;E;9;65%;3%;8

Honolulu, United States;Periods of sun;82;69;A passing shower;84;69;NE;10;60%;81%;8

Hyderabad, India;Mostly sunny;92;73;Some sun;93;72;ESE;6;26%;2%;10

Islamabad, Pakistan;Cloudy;75;57;Cloudy with showers;71;55;NNW;11;64%;97%;3

Istanbul, Turkey;Cloudy with showers;41;35;A shower in spots;42;30;NNE;11;65%;77%;2

Jakarta, Indonesia;A t-storm around;90;75;Afternoon showers;88;75;SSW;6;75%;90%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;91;75;Mostly cloudy;89;77;S;7;50%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Turning out cloudy;78;61;A shower and t-storm;71;60;SSE;4;78%;83%;3

Kabul, Afghanistan;A touch of rain;47;39;Cloudy and chilly;44;38;NW;5;80%;33%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Abundant sunshine;91;67;Mostly sunny;92;67;WNW;7;33%;0%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;81;53;Hazy sunshine;82;53;W;6;45%;1%;7

Khartoum, Sudan;Hot with some sun;104;76;Sunny and hot;106;78;N;7;13%;0%;10

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly cloudy;35;28;Mostly cloudy;34;23;NE;8;55%;38%;1

Kingston, Jamaica;A couple of showers;86;75;A passing shower;87;75;ENE;14;59%;80%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A t-storm in spots;93;77;A stray a.m. t-storm;93;76;SSE;5;67%;57%;6

Kolkata, India;Plenty of sunshine;90;64;Hazy sunshine;92;64;SW;4;38%;0%;8

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;91;75;A p.m. t-storm;93;77;E;4;71%;69%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Morning rain;57;39;Occasional rain;57;39;E;8;66%;85%;10

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;93;82;A t-storm in spots;91;82;SW;8;69%;55%;7

Lima, Peru;Mostly cloudy;78;68;Becoming cloudy;78;67;SSE;6;75%;44%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;A couple of showers;60;52;A shower in the p.m.;63;50;SSW;8;70%;55%;2

London, United Kingdom;Clouds and sun;51;45;Breezy in the p.m.;54;48;SSE;13;71%;27%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Sunny and delightful;71;46;Mostly sunny;68;50;SE;7;59%;5%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clouds and sun;88;78;Cloudy;88;78;S;8;68%;28%;6

Madrid, Spain;A couple of showers;56;36;Mostly cloudy;59;44;NE;3;63%;26%;2

Male, Maldives;Mostly sunny, nice;88;81;Mostly sunny;89;81;NNE;10;63%;31%;12

Manaus, Brazil;A t-storm or two;85;75;A stray a.m. t-storm;84;75;ENE;4;83%;73%;3

Manila, Philippines;Clouds and sun;87;76;Mainly cloudy;91;76;ESE;8;50%;35%;3

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;71;58;Partly sunny, breezy;70;55;SSE;14;55%;2%;7

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;77;50;Mostly sunny;78;49;SSW;7;28%;0%;10

Miami, United States;A shower in spots;81;76;Mostly sunny;81;75;SSE;12;66%;39%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, chilly;29;17;Lots of sun, chilly;27;14;NE;7;49%;1%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;Breezy with some sun;91;77;Breezy in the p.m.;91;77;ENE;15;62%;2%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;A t-storm around;74;66;NE;8;68%;45%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;30;21;Mostly cloudy;36;29;SSW;2;61%;68%;1

Moscow, Russia;Cloudy and colder;28;12;Sunny and cold;21;6;NE;9;55%;2%;2

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;95;79;Mostly sunny;93;79;NNW;6;48%;2%;9

Nairobi, Kenya;Nice with sunshine;86;59;Partly sunny, nice;87;59;NE;11;44%;4%;11

New York, United States;Cooler;48;36;Snow and rain;36;36;NW;7;79%;96%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Increasing clouds;66;47;A couple of showers;61;45;WSW;12;69%;86%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;A bit of a.m. snow;9;-1;Cold;8;-10;NNW;9;79%;13%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;55;29;Clearing;57;32;NNE;7;50%;8%;2

Oslo, Norway;Fog, then some sun;40;19;Fog, then sun;38;31;SSE;5;79%;1%;2

Ottawa, Canada;Breezy this morning;30;17;Clouding up;37;24;SW;8;62%;34%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A stray thunderstorm;90;76;A shower and t-storm;91;76;N;7;68%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;A shower in spots;89;73;Partly sunny;87;73;NW;6;67%;36%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers, some heavy;85;74;Cloudy, p.m. showers;83;75;ENE;7;84%;100%;3

Paris, France;Sunny and milder;56;37;Fog, then sun;61;41;SSE;7;71%;27%;2

Perth, Australia;Very warm;93;72;Mostly cloudy, warm;92;74;SE;9;33%;0%;4

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Partly sunny;95;78;Partly sunny;93;77;SSE;5;56%;33%;11

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;88;75;A couple of t-storms;89;75;NE;8;77%;83%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A couple of showers;89;68;A shower in the p.m.;91;67;SE;7;50%;66%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Not as cold;44;22;Mostly sunny;49;23;NW;4;61%;5%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Partly sunny;54;27;Partly sunny;60;32;SW;4;64%;0%;5

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;67;50;A couple of showers;68;52;NNW;8;65%;93%;6

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;67;44;Mostly cloudy;67;47;SSW;6;74%;1%;3

Recife, Brazil;A morning shower;87;74;A shower in the a.m.;88;76;SE;7;68%;79%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Downpours;43;34;A little p.m. rain;37;31;SSW;10;80%;81%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;33;29;Clouds and sun;35;18;ESE;5;69%;25%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;90;75;Mostly sunny;88;75;ENE;8;64%;6%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;86;65;Mostly sunny, warm;91;72;SSE;10;18%;0%;8

Rome, Italy;Breezy this morning;52;27;Partly sunny;58;27;NNE;8;51%;1%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cold with a flurry;22;9;Cold with sunshine;24;4;ESE;6;63%;0%;2

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;65;46;Breezy in the p.m.;61;47;NW;12;56%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;Partly sunny;82;60;Sun, some clouds;81;60;ENE;10;62%;27%;12

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Winds subsiding;82;74;Breezy with a shower;82;74;E;14;77%;89%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or two;76;66;Humid with a shower;74;66;W;6;88%;81%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Decreasing clouds;81;54;Sunny and nice;80;55;ESE;7;8%;0%;11

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and pleasant;79;53;Sunny and nice;82;58;SSW;6;37%;3%;8

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A couple of showers;84;69;A shower;83;70;N;7;76%;95%;7

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A bit of rain;56;45;A little p.m. rain;62;46;ESE;7;83%;93%;1

Seattle, United States;A shower or two;47;33;Partly sunny, chilly;44;28;NNE;7;59%;27%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;54;29;Partly sunny;56;27;WSW;4;67%;0%;5

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, mild;66;48;Sunny and pleasant;68;54;SE;8;51%;44%;6

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm around;88;78;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;78;NNE;7;72%;83%;7

Sofia, Bulgaria;Showers of rain/snow;34;23;Rain and snow shower;37;18;WSW;8;61%;91%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;83;74;A couple of showers;83;74;E;14;73%;95%;8

Stockholm, Sweden;Sunny;45;27;Partly sunny;41;34;SSE;5;85%;2%;2

Sydney, Australia;Rain and drizzle;74;68;Mostly cloudy, windy;72;64;SSW;20;72%;27%;2

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy this afternoon;69;54;Increasingly windy;76;61;ESE;15;57%;1%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Periods of snow;32;26;Periods of sun;31;17;SSE;6;72%;1%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Rain and drizzle;51;45;A few showers;53;44;SSE;6;86%;96%;1

Tbilisi, Georgia;Windy this afternoon;52;35;Cooler with rain;43;34;NNW;7;75%;97%;1

Tehran, Iran;A quick p.m. shower;57;46;Considerable clouds;62;53;NNE;6;25%;96%;2

Tel Aviv, Israel;Cloudy;69;56;Brief a.m. showers;67;52;W;8;65%;88%;5

Tirana, Albania;Mostly cloudy;55;32;Variable cloudiness;56;25;NE;6;35%;25%;4

Tokyo, Japan;A shower or two;46;41;Partly sunny, milder;56;39;E;6;45%;15%;5

Toronto, Canada;Partly sunny;37;30;Cloudy;41;31;W;9;65%;7%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Cooler with clearing;58;51;Breezy and cool;57;50;NNW;14;57%;27%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Mostly sunny;61;42;Breezy in the p.m.;58;40;WNW;12;56%;26%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Breezy in the p.m.;52;12;Plenty of sun;40;6;NNE;10;35%;0%;4

Vancouver, Canada;A morning shower;50;32;Plenty of sun;48;29;NE;4;27%;1%;3

Vienna, Austria;Mostly sunny;46;26;Mostly sunny;51;30;WNW;8;55%;20%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Decreasing clouds;87;69;Sunny and hot;94;72;SSE;4;46%;10%;9

Vilnius, Lithuania;A bit of p.m. snow;33;23;Chilly with sunshine;32;12;ENE;7;43%;4%;3

Warsaw, Poland;Mostly cloudy;41;31;Showers of rain/snow;44;22;ENE;8;68%;84%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;Clearing and warmer;72;62;Mostly sunny, nice;72;59;SE;11;77%;3%;6

Yangon, Myanmar;Turning cloudy, warm;96;77;Very warm;97;77;WSW;5;51%;31%;6

Yerevan, Armenia;Mainly cloudy;52;34;Rain and drizzle;49;35;ENE;4;62%;100%;1

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Updated : 2022-03-08 21:37 GMT+08:00

