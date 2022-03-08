Alexa
Coca-Cola soft drink prices to rise in Taiwan from April 1

Public affairs manager emphasizes not all packaged beverages will see price increase

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/08 20:47
(Swire Coca-Cola, Taiwan photo) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Swire Coca-Cola, Taiwan confirmed on Tuesday (March 8) that the prices of some of its Coca-Cola products will go up in the Taiwan market beginning April 1.

Serena Chen (陳惠君), Public Affairs and Communication Manager at Swire Coca-Cola, Taiwan, told CNA that the beverage company will raise the prices for their products across all retail channels. However, she emphasized that not all packaged beverages will see a price increase and the range of the price increases will differ according to each product.

Chen said that the company has been under pressure to increase prices as the cost of raw materials, manpower, transportation, and packaging have continuously gone up. She pointed out that the company’s head office had announced a policy of price adjustment in April 2021, allowing each region to make its own decision based on local market analysis.

After assessing the market in Taiwan, the company decided to increase prices from April 1, which marks 10 years from the last price adjustment, she added.

Coca-Cola has a variety of products in various packages, such as the 235 milliliter, 250ml, and 330ml pop cans and 600ml, 350ml, and 2000ml PET bottles, and the company will make precise calculations of each package variation before deciding on their price increase range, Chen told CNA.
Swire Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola
price hike

