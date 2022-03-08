Appier to celebrate International Women’s Day with announcement of employee well-being and gender equality toward a diverse workforce

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 8 March 2022 - Appier Group Inc (TSE: 4180), Appier, an artificial intelligence software-as-a-service (SaaS) company today announced Appier's approach to employee well-being and gender equality toward a diverse workforce, in a celebration of International Women's Day.



Since its founding in 2012, Appier has had a female member of the management team: Winnie Lee, the Chief Operating Officer and Co-founder of Appier, and a key decision maker who has helped make the AI company successfully go public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in March 2021. At a time when women are still underrepresented in the tech industry, Lee represents how companies can benefit from having more women–and more women in charge.



Last year, Winnie was also recognized as one of 20 outstanding female leaders by Forbes Asia's annual Power Business Women list. In her role as COO, Appier has been devoted to fostering a more gender-equal workplace where women can thrive, pursue their career goals and make achievements. According to Appier's latest global workforce data, 42% of employees in Appier are female, higher than the average ratio of female employees in the overall workforce. Looking into the R&D function alone, 29% of employees are female, also higher than the average ratio of large tech companies.[1]



In Appier, we believe a healthy workplace is where everyone actively contributes to the work environment by promoting and protecting the health, safety and well-being of all employees. Therefore, Appier launched the "Global Employee Assistance Program," a free professional counseling program to offer Appier employees and their families necessary emotional, practical and physical support. This program also operates virtually, allowing all Appiers across 17 offices worldwide to benefit from this program, especially when most countries still wait for the Covid-19 threat to pass.



Furthermore, Appier has maintained and supported a work from home policy since the pandemic outbreak in 2020. If employees need to adjust their working hours to adapt to the local emergency situation or take care of their families, the company provides an appropriate level of flexibility, as long as employees can proficiently carry out their roles & responsibilities remotely. Appier is a firm believer that employees should be afforded the respect of a flexible working option when needed.



The name of Appier comes from "AI makes you happier". Appiers are happier because the camaraderie is built on a set of common beliefs and values that unite all members as a team: open-mindedness, direct communications and ambition are Appier's core values. These three values guide everything Appier does and strive the company to be a listening organization.



"The company is healthiest when the group of the people in the company is diverse," said Winnie Lee, Appier's COO and co-founder. "Open-mindedness is the antithesis of bias, which is so aligned with this year's campaign theme for International Women's Day #BreaktheBias. Appier approaches its hiring process, R&D process, and day-to-day work with an open mind, giving people the best support resources they need to grow, ultimately to build an organization with diversity that will help drive innovation continuously." she concluded.





