Taiwan pollster dismisses surveys claiming majority support status quo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it is unthinkable that a majority of Taiwanese still support the status quo for their country, pollster You Ying-lung (游盈隆) said Tuesday (March 8).

He referred to an episode of the HBO talk show “Last Week Tonight” from October 2021 in which host John Oliver expressed surprise at a June poll from National Chengchi University showing 87% of Taiwanese still clung to the status quo despite the threats from neighboring China.

You, who is chairman of the Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation (TPOF), pointed to a Chicago Council on Global Affairs survey from last August. The poll showed that 69% of the American respondents supported recognizing Taiwan as an independent nation, with 5% rejecting the notion and 24% saying they did not know. In the event of a Chinese invasion, 52% approved of the U.S. sending troops to protect Taiwan, the highest number since the council started its opinion surveys in 1982.

A Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation poll released in December found that 71% of respondents backed U.S. recognition of Taiwan as a sovereign and independent country. A total of 10% opposed this, while 19% said they did not really understand the issue.

After Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, international media also started paying more attention to Taiwan, sparking the expression “Today Ukraine, Tomorrow Taiwan,” according to You. The pollster said he wonders if it is really still possible 87% of Taiwanese want to hang on to the status quo. “The answer is definitely no,” he concluded on his Facebook page.