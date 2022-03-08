China’s reluctance to condemn Russia reflects scheme to invade Taiwan: MOFA

Promoting idea that China and Taiwan are separate states will "spell an end to Taiwan’s future," says Chinese Foreign Minister Wa... Promoting idea that China and Taiwan are separate states will "spell an end to Taiwan’s future," says Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China is reluctant to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine because it intends to encroach upon Taiwan’s sovereignty, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said on Tuesday (March 8).

On Monday (March 7), Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (王毅) said that “the Taiwan problem and the Ukraine problem are inherently different and not comparable at all,” claiming “the Taiwan problem is completely China’s domestic politics.” Any promotion of the idea that China and Taiwan are separate states will “spell an end to Taiwan’s future,” he threatened.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) responded to Wang’s statement by saying that while Taiwan agrees that it and Ukraine are not comparable, “what we disagree with are his claims that ‘Taiwan is an indivisible part of China’ and ‘belongs to China’s domestic politics.’” She said the fact is that neither China nor Taiwan is subordinate to the other, and Taiwan’s future is decided by the 23.4 million Taiwanese.

“Beijing’s constant attempts to forcibly impose a political framework upon Taiwan by means of threats and encroachment, diplomatic oppression, propaganda, and infiltration demonstrate its clear intention to invade Taiwan,” said Ou. “It also explains why China is still unwilling to condemn Russia’s invasion today.”

She added that Taiwan’s key status strategically, politically, and within the global supply chain makes its reality completely different from Ukraine’s. She said Taiwan will continue to stand on the frontline of democracy and freedom and protect its sovereignty while deepening ties with friendly nations to fight the expansion of authoritarianism.