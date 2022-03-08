‘Staunch Wings' pays homage to Taiwan's female pilots for International Women's Day

Still image from Taiwan Military Agency's music video 'Staunch Wings'. (Taiwan Military Agency photo) Still image from Taiwan Military Agency's music video 'Staunch Wings'. (Taiwan Military Agency photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new music video, "Staunch Wings" (像天空一樣), has been released by the Military News Agency to honor the female pilots keeping the country’s skies safe.

The music video was released on International Women's Day (March 8) and features female pilots from all three branches of Taiwan’s military. The video portrays the pilots' solemn demeanor as they undertake their duties and soaring through the sky in fighters, trainer jets, and helicopters.

The music video has reportedly moved some Taiwanese netizens to tears, according to FormosaTV.

There are 10 pilots featured in the video: majors Hsieh Yun-tang (謝蕓梃少校), Kao Tsi-yu (高慈妤少校), Huang Wan-lin (黃婉琳少校), and Chen Pin-fen (陳品棻少校); and captains Chiang Hui-yu (蔣惠宇上尉), Chiang Ching-hua (蔣青樺上尉), Wu Fang-yu (吳芳瑜上尉) Kuo Wen-ching (郭文靜上尉), Chen Yan-jhen (陳彥蓁上尉) and Hsu Hsiu-ching (許秀青).

Netizens who watched the video on YouTube left comments such as "My eyes are brimming with tears after watching this," "They are ever resolute in their defense. Keep going!" and "Whether male or female, pilots' spirit to defend the country evokes our deepest respect.”