N. Kentucky edges Purdue Fort Wayne 57-43 in Horizon semis

By Associated Press
2022/03/08 13:24
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Marques Warrick had 19 points as Northern Kentucky defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 57-43 in the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament on Monday night.

Adrian Nelson had nine rebounds for Northern Kentucky (20-11).

Purdue Fort Wayne scored 19 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

Jarred Godfrey had 11 points and six rebounds for the Mastodons (21-11). Ra Kpedi added seven rebounds.

Jalon Pipkins, who was second on the Mastodons in scoring heading into the matchup with 14 points per game, was held to only 6 points (2 of 10).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-08 15:17 GMT+08:00

