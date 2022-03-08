Toffoli scores twice, leads Calgary to 3-1 win over Edmonton

Edmonton Oilers' Ryan McLeod, left, is knocked into the boards by Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund, from Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hock... Edmonton Oilers' Ryan McLeod, left, is knocked into the boards by Calgary Flames' Mikael Backlund, from Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, right, from Finland, makes a save against Calgary Flames' Tyler Toffoli during the first period of an NHL hocke... Edmonton Oilers goalie Mikko Koskinen, right, from Finland, makes a save against Calgary Flames' Tyler Toffoli during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

Referees try to break it up as Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane, right, mixes it up with Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk during second-period NHL hockey ... Referees try to break it up as Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane, right, mixes it up with Calgary Flames' Matthew Tkachuk during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane, right, hits Calgary Flames' Oliver Kylington, from Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Al... Edmonton Oilers' Evander Kane, right, hits Calgary Flames' Oliver Kylington, from Sweden, during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, right, from Germany, battles for the puck with Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during second-period NHL hockey game a... Edmonton Oilers' Leon Draisaitl, right, from Germany, battles for the puck with Calgary Flames' Johnny Gaudreau during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames' Tyler Toffoli and fans celebrate one of his two second-period goals against the Edmonton Oilers during NHL hockey game action in Calga... Calgary Flames' Tyler Toffoli and fans celebrate one of his two second-period goals against the Edmonton Oilers during NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, left, from Sweden, makes a save against Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman during second-period NHL hockey game action... Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom, left, from Sweden, makes a save against Edmonton Oilers' Zach Hyman during second-period NHL hockey game action in Calgary, Alberta, Monday, March 7, 2022. (Larry MacDougal/The Canadian Press via AP)

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Toffoli had two goals to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Monday night.

Johnny Gaudreau added a goal and an assist for the Flames (34-14-7), who remained atop the Pacific Division with their 14th win in 16 games. Jacob Markstrom stopped 27 of 28 shots in front of a season-high 17,246 at the Saddledome.

Devin Shore scored for Edmonton, and Mikko Koskinen had 26 saves in the first instalment of the Battle of Alberta. The Oilers beat the visiting Flames 5-2 on Oct. 16 and 5-2 on Jan. 22. The regular-season series concludes March 26 in Calgary.

Edmonton (30-23-4) remained two points out of a wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Oilers dropped to 7-5-1 since Jay Woodcroft took over as head coach for the fired Dave Tippett on Feb. 10.

After a scoreless first period, Calgary took a 2-0 lead on two goals by Toffoli in the second period.

Shore cut the deficit to a goal at 4:57 of the third period. Gaudreau scored on a partial breakaway with just under three minutes remaining to restore Calgary’s two-goal cushion.

Edmonton's goal came after the puck deflected off referee Dan O’Rourke’s leg to Derek Ryan, whose pass then bounced off the leg of Flames’ defenseman Nikita Zadorov to Shore, who scored.

Toffoli collected his sixth and seventh goals for the Flames since he was acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in a Feb. 14 trade. He took a backhand feed from Adam Ruzicka and sent a wrist shot far side on Koskinen at 9:54 of the second period. He scored on a power play at 6:37.

NOTES: Calgary opera singer Stephania Romaniuk sang the Ukrainian anthem before George Canyon’s O Canada on Monday. It was the second straight home game that the Flames made a gesture of support to a country attempting to repel Russia’s invasion. ... Gaudreau’s assist on Toffoli’s first goal was his sixth in five games and 50th this season. ... Calgary held the fourth-best power play in the NHL to 0 for 4 in the game and went 1 for 4 with a man advantage.

UP NEXT

Edmonton: Host Washington Capitals on Wednesday in the first of a five-game homestand.

Calgary: Host Washington Capitals on Tuesday in the second of a four-game homestand.

