Two riders suffer intracranial hemorrhages after collision in northern Taiwan

Medics treat the riders for their injuries at the scene of the crash. Medics treat the riders for their injuries at the scene of the crash. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two scooter riders suffered severe intracranial hemorrhages after colliding with one another at an intersection in New Taipei City at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday (March 8).

One of the injured, a food delivery driver, was finishing a U-turn, when he slammed head-on into another scooter heading in the opposite direction, per a CNA report. Police have not yet clarified what led to the collision.

The accident occurred on Qingshan Road (青山路), and the riders were quickly sent to nearby Cardinal Tien and Taipei Tzu Chi hospitals, both located in the Xindian District. Police verified the food delivery rider was a 42-year-old man surnamed Chiang (江), while the rider of the other scooter was a 22-year-old man surnamed Lee (李).

Police said Lee is receiving emergency treatment while Chiang has been transferred to the intensive care unit. Blood has been extracted from both men to test for alcohol levels, the results of which have not yet come out.