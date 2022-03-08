Taiwan reports 8 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced eight local COVID cases on Tuesday (March 8).

CECC Spokesman Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) also confirmed 45 imported cases. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 853.

Local cases

Chuang said the local cases include four men and four women ranging in age from their 30s to their 70s. Of these local infections, four were located in Kaohsiung, two in Tainan, and two in Yilan.

Imported cases

The 45 imported cases include 30 males and 15 females ranging in age from under five to their 60s. Of these, 18 tested positive upon arrival at the airport and 27 tested positive during quarantine.

They arrived between Jan. 21 and March 7 from the U.S., Vietnam, Singapore, the Netherlands, Malaysia, Indonesia, Turkey, Thailand, Hong Kong, South Korea, Germany, Canada, Denmark, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Spain, India, France, Poland, and Japan. The country of origin of 10 cases is still being investigated.

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 6,475,857 COVID tests, with 6,454,201 coming back negative. Of the 20,922 confirmed cases, 5,396 were imported, 15,472 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one is unresolved.

A total of 134 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. To date, 853 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 839 deaths from local infections, 413 were in New Taipei; 322 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 28 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 14 other deaths were imported cases.