Belize prime minister visits Taiwan, to be honored by President Tsai

Belizean delegation arrives in Taiwan on March 8, 2022. Belizean delegation arrives in Taiwan on March 8, 2022. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A delegation led by Prime Minister John Briceño of Belize arrived in Taiwan early on Tuesday (March 8) in a visit to promote bilateral cooperation.

The trip, which ends Saturday (March 12), will see the politician conferred with the Order of Propitious Clouds with Special Grand Cordon by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for his role in advancing mutual ties over the years. Taiwan and Belize formed diplomatic ties in 1989.

Tsai will receive Briceño and his wife in a state banquet, during which they will talk about topics of shared concern and collaboration between the two sides, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

Briceño will also accompany Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) to visit Kun Shan University in Tainan and receive an honorary doctorate from the university. Other highlights of his five-day stay include meetings with senior officials, investment sessions, and visits to Taipei 101, Liberty Square, as well as Chimei Museum, per CNA.

Taiwan and Belize have built a bond through deepened cooperation in infrastructure, public health, agriculture, education, and women empowerment, said MOFA.

In December, Belize House of Representatives Speaker Valerie Woods reaffirmed support for Taiwan following the election of Honduran President Xiomara Castro, who is perceived to favor closer relations with China.

Belize, Honduras, Guatemala, and Paraguay are the only four countries in Latin America out of Taiwan’s remaining 15 diplomatic allies.