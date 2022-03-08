Alexa
Sims lifts UNC Wilmington past Charleston 60-57 in CAA semis

By Associated Press
2022/03/08 12:38
WASHINGTON (AP) — Jaylen Sims had 26 points and 11 rebounds, including a pair of free throws with two seconds left to seal UNC Wilmington's 60-57 win over College of Charleston in the semifinals of the Colonial Conference tournament on Monday night.

Sims hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Mike Okauru had 11 points for UNC Wilmington (23-8).

Dimitrius Underwood had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars (17-15). Raekwon Horton added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-08 14:01 GMT+08:00

