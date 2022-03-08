Alexa
Taiwan donates AstraZeneca vaccines to Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Taiwan's Caribbean allies receive 10,000 doses each

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/08 13:52
Taiwan has donated AstraZeneca vaccines to two Caribbean allies. (MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has donated 10,000 AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses each to diplomatic allies Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced Tuesday (March 8).

The handover ceremony for Saint Lucia took place on March 3, with Taiwan’s ambassador attending the event together with the Caribbean country’s health minister. The corresponding donation for Saint Vincent and the Grenadines was held on March 7.

MOFA said it was continuously monitoring the availability of COVID vaccine doses inside Taiwan and matching it with requirements overseas in order to propose donations. The two Caribbean allies have been encouraging their citizens to get vaccinated, MOFA said.

Taiwan will continue to assist other parts of the world with their fight to end the pandemic, according to MOFA.

Taiwan has administered more than 15 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with 2 million more expected to reach their expiration date within the next few months, recent reports said.
