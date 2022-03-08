Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Ukraine will cause China to reconsider an attack on Taiwan

Bloomberg finds most experts see Putin’s invasion as deterring China

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/08 12:42
Ukrainian civilians seize upon abandoned Russian tanks that had become bogged in the mud on March 3, 2022. (Twitter, Oryx photo)

Ukrainian civilians seize upon abandoned Russian tanks that had become bogged in the mud on March 3, 2022. (Twitter, Oryx photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has renewed international debate over the potential likelihood of China launching a similar attack on Taiwan.

Yet, according to analysis by Bloomberg, Russia’s military setbacks in Ukraine are likely to deter China from launching a full-scale invasion. The failure of Moscow to quickly knock out Ukraine in the opening days of the conflict has shown Chinese leaders that superior firepower may not be enough to successfully invade Taiwan.

Bloomberg conducted interviews with over a dozen former officials and leading experts on Taiwan Strait security, finding most agreed that so far Putin’s invasion was deterring Beijing from using military force against Taiwan. This finding was tempered with the acknowledgement that the war is far from over.

The experts named a number of key takeaways from Ukraine that will likely factor into Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s (習近平) changing calculus over Taiwan. These include Moscow’s failure to secure a quick win, its resulting isolation from the global economy, the West’s unified response, the chance of U.S. forces intervening, and the potential for a backlash against the war among Russia’s domestic population.

By contrast, a minority of interviewees felt Putin’s actions would encourage Xi to attack Taiwan. This group gave two main reasons to justify their viewpoint: firstly, they saw economic sanctions as not being costly enough to deter Beijing, and secondly, they doubted whether the U.S. would defend Taiwan militarily.
Bloomberg
Taiwan invasion
Ukraine invasion
Xi Jinping (習近平)
Taiwan security

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's parliamentary speaker invokes spirit of historic Taiwanese patriot amid Ukraine invasion
Taiwan's parliamentary speaker invokes spirit of historic Taiwanese patriot amid Ukraine invasion
2022/03/07 17:25
Australia's PM Morrison says Ukraine no portent for Taiwan in major speech
Australia's PM Morrison says Ukraine no portent for Taiwan in major speech
2022/03/07 15:41
Taiwan P.LEAGUE+ basketball players, fans show support for Ukraine
Taiwan P.LEAGUE+ basketball players, fans show support for Ukraine
2022/03/06 17:36
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
2022/03/06 12:28
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
2022/03/04 17:17