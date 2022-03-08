Alexa
S. Dakota St. routs South Dakota 83-60 in Summit semifinal

By Associated Press
2022/03/08 10:44
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Douglas Wilson had 21 points as South Dakota State romped past South Dakota 83-60 in the Summit League Conference Tourney semifinals on Monday night.

Baylor Scheierman had 18 points for South Dakota State (29-4). Zeke Mayo added 13 points. Luke Appel had eight rebounds.

South Dakota State scored 28 points in the second half, a season low for the team.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt had 19 points for the Coyotes (19-12). Mason Archambault added 10 points. Hunter Goodrick had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-08 12:14 GMT+08:00

