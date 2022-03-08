Akzonobel introduces the Dulux Promise programme, providing assurance of perfect colour, uniform finish and stated coverage for your walls

Paint That’s As Good As Promised

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 March 2022 - AkzoNobel launches Dulux Promise, a programme that promises the assurance of high-quality standards, in terms of colour, finish and coverage, to consumers when they use Dulux water-based premium wall paints. The programme offers a replacement to consumers for products under the Dulux Promise portfolio, if the three features of the programme are not met when applied on a clean and complete dried wall and in accordance with the Dulux painting system.Gone are the days where homeowners and redecorators worry about the finished results of their painted walls. Now with Dulux Promise, consumers can enjoy a worry-free painting process as they reap the full advertised benefits of the water-based premium wall paints by getting quick replacement of the same products if they experience any issues with the three features of the Dulux Promise programme.Dulux Promise brings together commitment across three key features:The colour of the paint will match the colour as indicated on Dulux collaterals such as the fan decks and shade cards but do note colour disparity that occurs due to base material (colour may look different on certain materials or surfaces), shape, size and surface lighting are not covered under the programme.Paints purchased and applied in accordance with Dulux painting system will have an even finish with no patchiness once it dries up completely on a well-prepared and clean surface.The corresponding bucket of paint will yield the area coverage as stated in our product label/information and product data sheet; however, some colours may need more than two coats to achieve the desired opacity."Interior design plays an increasingly important role in our lives today as more consumers value the aesthetics and quality of living and working spaces that they reside in. The three key features of perfect colour, uniform finish, and coverage stated of the Dulux Promise programme underpins AkzoNobel's quality assurance to our consumers and aims to raise industry standards in the decorative paint segment," says David Teng, Commercial Director SEAP at AkzoNobel Decorative Paints.The Dulux Promise programme covers water-based premium wall paints such as Dulux Ambiance All, Dulux Wash & Wear, Dulux Pentalite, Dulux Weathershield and Dulux Weathershield Powerflexx.For more information on the Dulux Promise programme, please refer to Dulux Singapore – Dulux Promise | Dulux Singapore For more information on Dulux, please visit www.dulux.com.sg

