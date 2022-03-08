Alexa
Blinken reaffirms US support for Lithuania-Taiwan ties during Baltics trip

US' top diplomat traveling to three Baltic states to calm fears amid regional tensions

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/08 11:52
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Lithuania Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vilni...

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday (March 7) reiterated Washington’s support for Lithuania to engage with Taiwan during a visit to the Baltic states for regional security discussions.

The top U.S. diplomat said in a joint press conference with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis that the U.S. respects every country’s right and freedom to choose which country they’re establishing ties with.

Washington backs the EU’s move to launch a case at the WTO against China, which has politically and economically coerced Lithuania for its closer trade ties with Taiwan, CNA cited Blinken as saying.

Blinken has sought to assure Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia of NATO protection amid the escalating Russian invasion of Ukraine. The countries have grown edgy over potential retaliation from Russia for their support of Ukraine.

While lauding the Baltics as “forming a democratic wall” in Europe against the tide of autocracy and reaffirming the U.S.’ commitment to standing with the countries, Blinken said in Latvia that the U.S. has not decided on whether to deploy troops in these countries permanently.
Taiwan
Lithuania
Baltic
Ukraine
Russia
Anthony Blinken

Updated : 2022-03-08 13:44 GMT+08:00

