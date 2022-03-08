Blinken reaffirms US support for Lithuania-Taiwan ties during Baltics trip

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Lithuania Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vilni... U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, left, meets with Lithuania Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Vilnius, Lithuania, Monday March 7, 2022. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has begun a lightning visit to the three Baltic states that are increasingly on edge as they watch Russia press ahead with its invasion of Ukraine. (Olivie Douliery/Pool via AP)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Monday (March 7) reiterated Washington’s support for Lithuania to engage with Taiwan during a visit to the Baltic states for regional security discussions.

The top U.S. diplomat said in a joint press conference with Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis that the U.S. respects every country’s right and freedom to choose which country they’re establishing ties with.

Washington backs the EU’s move to launch a case at the WTO against China, which has politically and economically coerced Lithuania for its closer trade ties with Taiwan, CNA cited Blinken as saying.

Blinken has sought to assure Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia of NATO protection amid the escalating Russian invasion of Ukraine. The countries have grown edgy over potential retaliation from Russia for their support of Ukraine.

While lauding the Baltics as “forming a democratic wall” in Europe against the tide of autocracy and reaffirming the U.S.’ commitment to standing with the countries, Blinken said in Latvia that the U.S. has not decided on whether to deploy troops in these countries permanently.