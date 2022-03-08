Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu announces marriage to S. Korean pop star

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese actress Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛) announced on Tuesday (March 8) she has married South Korean musician DJ Koo.

News of Hsu's marriage came as a surprise to the entertainment circle and her fans as she has been trying to keep a low profile since her recent divorce. Known by her stage name "Big S," Hsu filed for divorce after 10 years of marriage to Chinese entrepreneur Wang Xiaofei (汪小菲) in November last year.

DJ Koo is a South Korean disc jockey and singer who was active in the early 1990s, but still remains influential in the K-pop scene today. The 52-year-old Korean artist actually dated Hsu 24 years ago.

Koo first met Hsu backstage during one of his concert tours to Taiwan in 1998. The two then started dating while learning to speak each other's language and about the differences between Taiwanese and Korean culture.

Their one-year relationship abruptly ended after Koo was pressured by his entertainment agency to publicly deny his relationship with Hsu following media reports, according to ETtoday.

Hsu announced the news over her Facebook page on Tuesday, saying "life is full of uncertainties" and that she "cherishes every happy moment and is grateful for whatever comes."

Koo also let his fans know in a post in Korean and Mandarin on his Instagram page, saying: