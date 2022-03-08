Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April

Chen 'slightly optimistic' Taiwan's borders can be fully reopened after June

  642
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/08 12:30
Taiwan could shorten quarantine to 7 days in April

(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The head of the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) indicated on Monday (March 8) that it is possible the mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals will be shortened to seven days by next month.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Monday shortened the quarantine period from 14 days to 10 for both arrivals and people who have come in contact with COVID cases to 10 days. A seven-day self-health monitoring period is still required following quarantine.

During a press conference that day, a member of the media asked CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) if the quarantine would be further reduced to seven days after a month of observation. Chen responded that this is possible "if the outbreak is stable and can be kept under control."

Chen said that as long as the number of local cases remains stable, quarantines can be shortened further. However, he cautioned that the shorter the quarantine, "the higher the risk."

He stressed that everyone must cooperate with the quarantine regulations to ensure public safety. The center will also take into consideration the results of the rapid antigen tests taken by those undergoing quarantine over the coming weeks, he added.

The CECC head later elaborated that there are four major factors determining when border restrictions can be loosened again.

First, is whether the central and local governments are ready. Second is the rate of COVID detection among arrivals undergoing self-health monitoring, the percentage of positive rapid antigen tests, and the extent to which the public adheres to regulations. Third is the vaccination rate among the elderly and fourth is the pandemic situation overseas.

Chen said that all four factors need continuous monitoring. He said he is "slightly optimistic" that the borders will be completely opened after June,
shortened quarantine
quarantine
7-day quarantine
relaxing border restrictions
loosening border restrictions
easing restrictions

RELATED ARTICLES

Man could face arrest for failing to pay NT$1 million for quarantine violation in east Taiwan
Man could face arrest for failing to pay NT$1 million for quarantine violation in east Taiwan
2022/03/07 19:39
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
2022/03/07 16:49
Quarantine taxis in Taiwan can now pick up ordinary passengers
Quarantine taxis in Taiwan can now pick up ordinary passengers
2022/03/07 09:53
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
2022/03/04 14:27
Japan recognizes Taiwan's COVID vaccine card, no quarantine for boosted
Japan recognizes Taiwan's COVID vaccine card, no quarantine for boosted
2022/03/02 13:40

Updated : 2022-03-08 13:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Chinese anti-pandemic workers beat pet dog to death
Chinese anti-pandemic workers beat pet dog to death
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
"