Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Anderson scores 17, Delaware beats Towson 69-56 in CAA

By Associated Press
2022/03/08 09:46
Anderson scores 17, Delaware beats Towson 69-56 in CAA

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kevin Anderson registered 17 points as Delaware beat Towson 69-56 in the semifinals of the Colonial Conference tournament on Monday night.

Anderson hit 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Jyare Davis had 14 points and eight rebounds for Delaware (21-12). Dylan Painter added 12 points and Jameer Nelson Jr. had 11 points.

Charles Thompson had 13 points for the Tigers (25-8). Jason Gibson added 12 points. Cam Holden had 11 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2022-03-08 12:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Chinese anti-pandemic workers beat pet dog to death
Chinese anti-pandemic workers beat pet dog to death
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
"