Pathomics Health Expands Its Laboratory Operations Into Singapore

Follow us on LinkedIn





For more information on Pathomics Health, visit website at

.





#pathomicshealth #nextgenerationsequencing #NGS #genomics #covidtesting #covid19 #covid19updates #covidtest #covid #diagnostics #oncology #infectiousdiseases #tuberculosis #latenttuberculosis #latentTB #healthtech #deeptech #coronavirus #qiagen #quantiferon #QFTPLUS #dukenus #leonghoenam #rophiclinic #jenniferteo #singapore

Pathomics Health, a diagnostics and research service provider, focuses on advanced precision diagnostics and digital healthcare solutions. Its full-service CAP (College of American Pathologists)compliant laboratory deploys cutting-edge technologies that are clinically validated by international bodies such as FDA and CE-IVD. Equipped with a multi-disciplinary team of experts, Pathomics Health’s customers and patients receive high-quality diagnostics reports for better management of patient care and health outcomes. In 2017, the University of Malaya and Pathomics Health established GEMS@UM, a public-private partnership, to provide patients access to cost-effective precision medicine. In 2019, Pathomics Health established its regional headquarters in Singapore. In 2022, Pathomics Health is expanding its laboratory operations from Malaysia to Singapore.