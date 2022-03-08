Raiders hire staff under new coach Josh McDaniels

The Las Vegas Raiders have announced new coach Josh McDaniels' staff, which includes former Giants coordinator Patrick Graham running the defense and former Patriots assistant Mick Lombardi coordinating the offense.

The staff announced Monday also includes former Raiders defensive coordinator Rob Ryan returning as a senior defensive assistant, Tom McMahon as special teams coordinator and former NFL star Antonio Pierce as linebackers coach.

Graham becomes a defensive coordinator for the third time. He also had that job with the Giants from 2020-21 and the Dolphins in 2019. He previously worked as an assistant with McDaniels on New England's staff and brings a versatile scheme to Las Vegas.

Lombardi, the son of former Raiders executive Mike Lombardi, worked as assistant quarterbacks coach in 2019 and receivers coach from 2020-21 with McDaniels in New England.

Ryan was defensive coordinator for the Raiders from 2004-08 and also held that job for Cleveland, Dallas and New Orleans. He most recently served as Baltimore's inside linebackers coach.

Pierce joins the Raiders after spending the past four seasons at Arizona State. He played nine years in the NFL for Washington and the Giants.

McMahon has coached special teams in the NFL for the past 15 seasons, including the last four in Denver.

The other assistants hired are Chris Ash (defensive backs), Matt Feeney (defensive quality control), Frank Okam (defensive line), Jason Simmons (defensive backs, pass game coordinator), Carmen Bricillo (offensive line), Bo Hardegree (quarterbacks), Kennedy Polamalu (running backs), Jerry Schuplinski (senior offensive assistant), Mitch Singler (offensive quality control), Maurice Drayton (assistant special teams) and Matt Sheldon (director of football research and strategy).

Edgar Bennett remains on staff for his fifth season as receivers coach. The only other returners are assistant offensive line coach Cameron Clemmons and the strength and conditioning staff that features A.J. Nebel, Deuce Gruden, D'Anthony Batiste and Rick Slate.

