2 Chinese fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese fighter jets entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday (March 7), marking the third intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-16 fighters flew into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track them.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

Ten Chinese military aircraft have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, including five fighter jets, three spotter planes, and two helicopters.

Since September 2020, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into the ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner. In 2021, Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s ADIZ on 961 instances over 239 days, according to the MND.

Gray zone tactics are defined as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resort to direct and sizable use of force.”



Flight paths of Chinese planes on March 7. (MND image)