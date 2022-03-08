Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/08 04:26
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for April delivery rose $3.72 to $119.40 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for May delivery rose $5.10 to $123.21 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for April delivery rose 3 cents to $3.57 a gallon. April heating oil rose 14 cents to $3.92 a gallon. April natural gas fell 19 cents to $4.83 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery rose $29.30 to $1,995.90 an ounce. Silver for May delivery fell 7 cents to $25.72 an ounce and May copper fell 21 cents to $4.73 a pound.

The dollar fell to 115.43 Japanese yen from 115.58 yen. The euro fell to $1.1060 from $1.1126.

Updated : 2022-03-08 06:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Chinese anti-pandemic workers beat pet dog to death
Chinese anti-pandemic workers beat pet dog to death
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
"