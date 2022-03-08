Alexa
BC-US--Cocoa, US

By Associated Press
2022/03/08 04:19
New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
Mar 2597 Up 15
May 2657 Up 16
May 2602 2641 2599 2636 Up 16
Jul 2628 2662 2621 2657 Up 16
Sep 2625 2661 2622 2655 Up 14
Dec 2620 2647 2609 2640 Up 11
Mar 2597 2620 2584 2613 Up 9
May 2583 2600 2575 2593 Up 7
Jul 2570 2583 2565 2578 Up 6
Sep 2550 2562 2548 2560 Up 4
Dec 2539 2546 2534 2546 Down 1

Updated : 2022-03-08 06:10 GMT+08:00

