BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|Mar
|2597
|Up
|15
|May
|2657
|Up
|16
|May
|2602
|2641
|2599
|2636
|Up
|16
|Jul
|2628
|2662
|2621
|2657
|Up
|16
|Sep
|2625
|2661
|2622
|2655
|Up
|14
|Dec
|2620
|2647
|2609
|2640
|Up
|11
|Mar
|2597
|2620
|2584
|2613
|Up
|9
|May
|2583
|2600
|2575
|2593
|Up
|7
|Jul
|2570
|2583
|2565
|2578
|Up
|6
|Sep
|2550
|2562
|2548
|2560
|Up
|4
|Dec
|2539
|2546
|2534
|2546
|Down
|1