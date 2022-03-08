Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE , Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/08 01:43
Florida to recommend against COVID vaccines for healthy kids

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo said Monday that the state will formally recommend against COVID-19 vaccinations for healthy children.

Ladapo made the announcement at a roundtable event organized by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that featured a group of doctors who criticized coronavirus lockdowns and mandate policies. It was not immediately clear when the state would release its health guidance.

“The Florida Department of Health is going to be the first state to officially recommend against the COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children,” Ladapo said at the end of the roundtable discussion.

“We’re kind of scraping at the bottom of the barrel, particularly with healthy kids, in terms of actually being able to quantify with any accuracy and any confidence the even potential of benefit,” he added.

Late last month, Ladapo and DeSantis announced new virus policy recommendations that discouraged mask-wearing and directed physicians to exercise their own judgment when treating virus patients, including the use of emerging treatments and off-label medications.

The Florida state Senate confirmed Ladapo as surgeon general despite criticism that his virus health policy is too aligned with the anti-lockdown and mandate politics of DeSantis.

Updated : 2022-03-08 03:06 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Chinese anti-pandemic workers beat pet dog to death
Chinese anti-pandemic workers beat pet dog to death
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
"