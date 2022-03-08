Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/03/08 00:39
US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil

Gasoline prices rose overnight, pushing Monday's national average above $4.06 a gallon, the highest price American motorists have faced since July 2008, according to auto club AAA.

Calls are increasing for the United States to ban imports of Russian oil, and that is adding to prices that were rising long before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The conflict, however, has helped push U.S. gasoline prices up 45 cents a gallon in just the past week.

The price of regular broke $4 a gallon on Sunday for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50% from a year ago.

Prices for gasoline in Europe is even higher, averaging 1.75 euros per liter last week, according to the European Commission, the equivalent of $7.21 per gallon.

GasBuddy, which tracks prices down to the service-station level, said Monday that the U.S. was likely to break its previous record price of $4.10 a gallon, but that does not account for inflation. In today's terms, the record price would be equal to about $5.24 after accounting for inflation.

“Forget the $4 per gallon mark, the nation will soon set new all-time record highs and we could push closer to a national average of $4.50," said GasBuddy analyst Patrick De Haan. “We’ve never been in this situation before, with this level of uncertainty ... Americans will be feeling the pain of the rise in prices for quite some time."

In late-morning trading, benchmark U.S. crude was up 3% to around $119 a barrel, and the international price gained 4% to around $123 a barrel. Major U.S. stock indexes were down more than 1%.

Updated : 2022-03-08 03:05 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Chinese anti-pandemic workers beat pet dog to death
Chinese anti-pandemic workers beat pet dog to death
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
"