Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Mbappé reportedly injured ahead of game against Real Madrid

By Associated Press
2022/03/07 23:30
PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Saint-Etienne at the Parc d...

PSG's Kylian Mbappe scores his side's third goal during the French League One soccer match between Paris Saint Germain and Saint-Etienne at the Parc d...

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe took a knock on his foot during training two days before the team travels to Real Madrid for a Champions League game, according to French media reports on Monday.

L'Equipe newspaper said Mbappé, who scored a stoppage time winner in the first leg of the round of 16, was hurt during Monday's training session and is now doubtful for the match in Spain on Wednesday.

The sports daily said Mbappé underwent medical exams that ruled out a fracture. PSG did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mbappé has been linked with a move to Real Madrid when his contract expires this year.

The World Cup champion has been in stellar form this season, with 24 goals and 17 assists in all competitions as PSG has become increasingly reliant on its star. Mbappé was suspended this weekend for a French league match against Nice and PSG lost 1-0.

PSG beat Real Madrid 1-0 in the first leg in Paris.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-08 01:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Chinese anti-pandemic workers beat pet dog to death
Chinese anti-pandemic workers beat pet dog to death
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
Taiwan, Philippines likely to mutually recognize COVID vaccine cards by March 8: MECO
"