SPHL Glance

All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Huntsville
|45
|34
|9
|1
|1
|72
|153
|96
|Peoria
|45
|32
|6
|3
|4
|71
|168
|93
|Knoxville
|46
|33
|9
|2
|2
|70
|174
|111
|Quad City
|47
|28
|11
|4
|4
|64
|163
|127
|Fayetteville
|44
|30
|13
|1
|0
|61
|148
|107
|Pensacola
|42
|22
|14
|5
|1
|50
|149
|129
|Evansville
|45
|22
|22
|1
|0
|45
|125
|120
|Roanoke
|43
|18
|19
|3
|3
|43
|134
|136
|Birmingham
|44
|13
|27
|4
|0
|30
|103
|155
|Macon
|43
|8
|32
|1
|2
|19
|89
|195
|Vermilion County
|44
|4
|35
|5
|0
|13
|64
|201
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Quad City 5, Evansville 1
Peoria 8, Roanoke 2
Huntsville 3, Vermilion County 1
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
No games scheduled
Roanoke at Birmingham, 8 p.m.