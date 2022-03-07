Alexa
Goaltenders Goals Against Record

By Associated Press
2022/03/07 23:24
THROUGH MARCH 6

Name Team GPI MINS GA AVG
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 1.00
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 37 2176 70 1.93
Jeremy Swayman Boston 26 1539 52 2.03
Frederik Andersen Carolina 39 2304 80 2.08
Ville Husso St. Louis 22 1273 46 2.17
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 43 2545 92 2.17
Vitek Vanecek Washington 27 1464 55 2.25
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 44 2587 99 2.30
Jake Oettinger Dallas 28 1536 59 2.30
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 43 2598 101 2.33
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 37 2194 87 2.38
Juuse Saros Nashville 46 2725 111 2.44
Brian Elliott Tampa Bay 11 610 25 2.46
Antti Raanta Carolina 16 875 36 2.47
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 39 2179 92 2.53
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 39 2266 96 2.54
Jack Campbell Toronto 39 2225 97 2.62
Cal Petersen Los Angeles 25 1461 64 2.63
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 45 2601 114 2.63
Jonathan Quick Los Angeles 32 1882 84 2.68

___

Goaltenders Win Record
Name Team GPI MINS W L OT
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 43 2598 30 9 4
Frederik Andersen Carolina 39 2304 29 8 2
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 39 2266 28 6 3
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 37 2176 28 6 3
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 44 2587 27 11 6
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 39 2179 27 6 2
Juuse Saros Nashville 46 2725 26 17 3
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 45 2601 25 16 2
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 43 2545 25 11 6
Jack Campbell Toronto 39 2225 23 9 4
Robin Lehner Vegas 37 2169 21 14 1
Cam Talbot Minnesota 34 1952 20 12 1
Elvis Merzlikins Columbus 36 1982 19 14 3
Mikko Koskinen Edmonton 31 1809 19 8 3
Jake Oettinger Dallas 28 1536 19 6 1
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 47 2788 18 20 9
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 37 2194 18 12 7
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 41 2388 17 20 4
John Gibson Anaheim 40 2359 17 15 8
Ilya Samsonov Washington 32 1702 17 9 3
Linus Ullmark Boston 28 1626 17 9 1

___

Goaltenders Saves Record
Name Team GPI MINS GA SA SPCTG W L OT
Louis Domingue Pittsburgh 1 60 1 40 .976 1 0 0
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 37 2176 70 1134 .942 28 6 3
Ville Husso St. Louis 22 1273 46 614 .930 13 4 3
Frederik Andersen Carolina 39 2304 80 1032 .928 29 8 2
Jeremy Swayman Boston 26 1539 52 660 .927 15 7 3
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 43 2545 92 1130 .925 25 11 6
Juuse Saros Nashville 46 2725 111 1336 .923 26 17 3
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 37 2194 87 1043 .923 18 12 7
Jake Oettinger Dallas 28 1536 59 696 .922 19 6 1
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 44 2587 99 1160 .921 27 11 6
Vitek Vanecek Washington 27 1464 55 639 .921 12 7 5
Anton Forsberg Ottawa 26 1365 63 725 .920 11 10 2
Andrei Vasilevskiy Tampa Bay 43 2598 101 1159 .920 30 9 4
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 39 2179 92 1024 .918 27 6 2
Thatcher Demko Vancouver 45 2601 114 1263 .917 25 16 2
Anthony Stolarz Anaheim 19 1021 46 509 .917 9 6 1
Sergei Bobrovsky Florida 39 2266 96 1053 .916 28 6 3
James Reimer San Jose 34 1856 88 957 .916 15 12 5
Jack Campbell Toronto 39 2225 97 1045 .915 23 9 4
Braden Holtby Dallas 24 1318 61 639 .913 10 10 1

___

Goaltenders Shutout Record
Name Team GPI MINS SO W L OT
Jacob Markstrom Calgary 43 2545 8 25 11 6
Ilya Sorokin N.Y. Islanders 37 2194 5 18 12 7
Tristan Jarry Pittsburgh 44 2587 4 27 11 6
Marc-Andre Fleury Chicago 41 2388 4 17 20 4
Jack Campbell Toronto 39 2225 4 23 9 4
Connor Hellebuyck Winnipeg 47 2788 3 18 20 9
Juuse Saros Nashville 46 2725 3 26 17 3
Frederik Andersen Carolina 39 2304 3 29 8 2
Darcy Kuemper Colorado 39 2179 3 27 6 2
Igor Shesterkin N.Y. Rangers 37 2176 3 28 6 3
Ilya Samsonov Washington 32 1702 3 17 9 3
Jeremy Swayman Boston 26 1539 3 15 7 3
Vitek Vanecek Washington 27 1464 3 12 7 5