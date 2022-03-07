Ukraine and Russia start third round of peace talks

The third round of peace talks, like the second round, is taking place in western Belarus despite previous objections from Ukraine over Belarusian inv... The third round of peace talks, like the second round, is taking place in western Belarus despite previous objections from Ukraine over Belarusian involvement in the invasion

Negotiators from Ukraine and Russia convened for a third round of peace talk on Monday, both sides said.

The talks were pushed back by two hours from their original planned start. "Third round. Start at 1600 Kyiv time. Delegation unchanged," Ukraine's lead negotiator Mykhailo Podolyak wrote on Twitter.

Both Russian and Ukrainian delegations arrived on Monday at the meeting place close to the border with Poland, the same place where the previous round of talks occurred.

The previous meetings have failed to end the conflict with each side blaming the other for the failure to find a suitable agreement.

Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said that the talks would focus on humanitarian corridors while at the same time blaming Kyiv for their previous failures.

What happened in previous Ukraine-Russia talks?

The second round of talks, which took place last Thursday, ended with the two sides agreeing to set up humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians in cities under siege.

But attempts on both Saturday and Sunday to maintain a cease-fire in several cities lasted only hours and left thousands still trapped without access to food, water or electricity.

Ukraine rejected a third attempt on Monday, ahead of the talks, after Moscow offered safe passage from several cities that would take the civilians into Russia.

The first round of peace talks took place inside Ukraine, close to the border with Belarus after the Ukrainians rejected Moscow's proposal to meet in Belarus, a close Russian ally that allowed Russian troops to use its territory as a launchpad for invading Ukraine. Subsequent negotiations have taken place in Belarus, close to the Polish border.



What are Russia's demands?

Over the course of the discussions, Kyiv has expressed a willingness to accept one of Moscow's demands, namely to guarantee its status as a neutral country and rule out the option of joining NATO.

But Russian President Vladimir Putin has vowed to continue the conflict until all his demands are met.

These include Ukraine ceasing military action, changing its constitution to enshrine neutrality, acknowledging Crimea as Russian territory and recognizing the separatist republics of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent territories, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Reuters.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, causing the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

