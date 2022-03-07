Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar as Ryan Cohen takes huge stake

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/07 21:20
Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar as Ryan Cohen takes huge stake

The investment firm of billionaire Ryan Cohen has taken a large stake in Bed Bath & Beyond and is recommending that the struggling retailer sell all or part of its business.

RC Ventures LLC has acquired a nearly 10% stake in Bed Bath & Beyond, according to a regulatory filing. RC stands for Ryan Cohen, a co-founder at Chewy, who was at heart of the GameStop meme saga last year.

Cohen built a huge following on Reddit and on social media in 2021 as smaller investors gobbled up GameStop and other meme stocks. Bed Bath & Beyond was among those companies and news of Cohen's interest sent its shares, which have tumbled 15% this year, up 75% before the opening bell Monday.

In a letter sent to Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Cohen said that declining sales can no longer be blamed on the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that other national chains are seeing sales near or exceed pre-pandemic levels. Bed Bath & Beyond has lost money for three consecutive years.

Cohen suggests in the letter the possible sale of part or all of the Union, New Jersey, company. One part of the business that could be sold or spun off, according to Cohen, is the Buy Buy Baby chain. Any money obtained from a full or partial sale could be used to pay off debt, put cash on the balance sheet and lower debt, creating more shareholder value, Cohen said.

“The past 10 years have shown that Bed Bath faces a difficult existence in the public market. The market is not giving the company nearly enough credit for (Buy Buy Baby's) value," Cohen wrote. "A sale that can lock in a substantial premium for shareholders and provide Bed Bath the flexibility of the private market could be an ideal outcome for customers, employees and investors."

Updated : 2022-03-07 22:48 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
6 dead, 6 injured in central Taiwan apartment fire
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
"