Photo of the Day: Historic Taiwanese gate displays colors of Ukraine flag

Hsinchu's Yin Hsi East Gate lit up blue and yellow to show solidarity with Ukraine

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/07 18:56
(Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hsinchu City on Friday (March 4) began illuminating its historic Yin Hsi East Gate (竹塹城迎曦門) to show solidarity with Ukraine.

Since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24, cities around the world have lit up their famous landmarks, such as the Eiffel Tower, the Roman Colosseum, and the Empire State Building, to express support for the people of Ukraine. Taiwan is no exception, with Taipei 101, Kaohsiung's Music Center, and the High-Heel Wedding Church in Chiayi County all displaying the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag.

(Hsinchu City Government photo)

On Friday, Hsinchu City's Yin Hsi East Gate, which was constructed during the Qing Dynasty in 1827, began displaying the colors of Ukraine's banner. Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien (林智堅) in a press release issued on Saturday (March 5) stated that the display is meant to encourage the public to support Ukraine and to "pray for the war to end as soon as possible and usher in the dawn of peace."

Lin said that the Russian invasion of Ukraine greatly concerns the Taiwanese people. He pointed out how Ukrainians "regardless of age or gender, took up their guns and stood up to defend their country. They did not give up in the slightest despite the gap in strength, which moved the world and prompted it to impose sanctions on Russia."

(CNA photo)

According to Lin, the light projection on the gate can be viewed every night from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. In addition, the exterior wall of the activity center of the Taiwan Power Company Hsinchu District Sales Office Activity Center will automatically display blue and yellow lights at sunset every day.

(Hsinchu Mayor Lin Chih-chien photo)
Hsinchu
Hsinchu City
East Gate
Yingximen
Stand with Ukraine
Taiwan Stands with Ukraine
landmarks

Updated : 2022-03-07 19:28 GMT+08:00

