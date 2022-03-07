Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong Wins "2021 Excellent Marketing Campaign Award" by M&B Industry Observation

Innovative marketing strategies combined new generation parenting insights receive wide recognition

Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong’s cross-border marketing campaign “Born to be strong and healthy, Move forward bravely” (left of photo) was awarded “2021 Excellent Marketing Campaign Award” at the 7th Cherry Awards (right of photo).

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 7 March 2022 - Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong ("Mead Johnson") was crowned "2021 Excellent Marketing Campaign Award" voted by China's nationwide most influential media "M&B Industry Observation" at the recent 7Cherry Awards. This award recognises Mead Johnson's strong focus on and adherence to marketing strategies centred on consumer experience, as well as shows high appreciation on Mead Johnson's excellent brand power and innovative marketing.Mead Johnson's cross-border team won the "2021 Excellent Marketing Campaign Award" by the marketing campaign for Enfa A+ NeuroPro -. This award-winning project was deliberated by public voting, media recommendation, expert review and third-party data evaluation, outcompeting over 2,000 cases entering the competition including key competitors in the Infant and Child Nutrition Industry. The accolade represents the industry's full recognition of Mead Johnson's outstanding products and marketing strategies.With in-depth insights into new generation consumers' parenting concepts, the award-winning project broke through the traditional ways of marketing infant formula. Instead, it focused on mothers' feelings and experiences to better communicate with them. This marketing campaign has aroused strong resonance among consumers through delicate mother-baby scenes. Combined with innovative media strategies and KOL engagement, the campaign successfully motivated communications among 92,000+ consumers, earning free media exposure of nearly twice as much as the project investment. In the month of the event, the brand voice increased by nearly 6 times, ranking the first in the HMO infant milk formula sub-category. The in-platform search index also achieved double-digit growth on Tmall and JD.com, helping product sales surge by 2.5 times."Grounded in a century of nutritional science, Mead Johnson holds firm to its vision of nourishing children's best start in life. We are proud that the cross-border team's consumer-centric marketing strategies successfully brought the Enfa A+ NeuroPro golden formula to consumers through online channels and platforms. By empowering parents with scientific nutrition and emotional connections, we support parents and children to move forward together and make their parenting journey full of surprises and happiness. The award highly recognises our success in strengthening consumer engagement through innovative marketing strategies. We will continue providing high-quality products and strive to protect the growth of every child," said Mr Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager, Hong Kong, Taiwan & Cross Border of Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited.

About Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited

Mead Johnson Nutrition has been established for more than a century since 1905. As the world's renowned infant and child nutrition brand, Mead Johnson Nutrition has led the way in developing science-based pediatric nutrition products, guided by the mission to nourish the world's children for the best start in life. Currently, Mead Johnson Nutrition provides more than 70 products in over 50 countries.



With excellent quality, Mead Johnson Nutrition has earned the trust of nutritionists and parents. Its dedicated and rigorous attitude, continuous innovation, tireless pursuit of excellence, and caring feedback to the community have also helped it establish a good brand image.



Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited has landed for half a century, providing Hong Kong parents with high-quality, science-based products, various parenting information, and professional advice, gaining trust and support from parents.



Mead Johnson Nutrition's scientists and healthcare professionals are focusing on a formula for children with special nutrition needs. It is also one of the very few brands that insist on producing formulas for children with metabolic disorders, giving hope to them.



For more information: http://www.meadjohnson.com.hk/



#MeadJohnsonNutrition



About M&B Industry Observation

Established in 2014, "M&B Industry Observation" is the largest and most influential maternal and infant industry service platform in China, focusing on entrepreneurial innovation in the field of maternal and infant business. The main business covers media, event, consulting, training, integrated marketing, franchising, investment, etc. M&B Industry Observation and its platform have 500 million+ followers and serving more than 350 customers. It has formed the largest maternal and infant industry platform based on content and driven by M&B Industry Conference,





About Cherry Awards

Organised by M&B Industry Observation, the annual Cherry Awards aims at recognising the entrepreneurship and innovation in the field of maternal and infant business, paying tribute to industry benchmarks, exploring new forces, and building a new ecosystem jointly to boost the development of the industry. The award ceremony has been successfully held for 6 times, and have received wide attention and recognition. The winning companies have been voted by the public online, recommended by "M&B Industry Observation", selected by experts, and comprehensively evaluated by third-party professionals.





