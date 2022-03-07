Financial Times headlines Taiwan's new landmark

Financial Times picked TPAC as an art space of the future. (Screenshot photo, FT) Financial Times picked TPAC as an art space of the future. (Screenshot photo, FT)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)— Taiwan’s new landmark “Taipei Performing Arts Center” (TPAC) was selected by Financial Times as a promising art place to redefine the future.

Located in the nation’s capital, the new theater is well known in prestigious foreign media, such as CNN, The Guardian, and Time Magazine. This year, it was headlined in Financial Times in February before its trial run began in March.

Standing out from architectural structures in Asia and Europe, the Financial Times selected three venues that are redefining the future for 2022 and TPAC is one of them, with the title: “art space of the future.” Designed by the Office for Metropolitan Architecture (OMA), the transformable building contains three theaters, with the most eye-catching one the magic Globe which can host an audience of 1,500.

According to the report, this commissioned project cost NT$6.7 billion ($237 million), funded by the city government. The firm drew inspiration from the neighborhood, and the must-go place for tourists, Shilin Night Market, because of its gourmet-wise vibe.

Architect David Gianotten said that Taipei is a unique city. “The way people deal with culture is different to many places in the world – it’s part of life.” People had already given the Globe nicknames, such as "egg" or as many locals have dubbed it: “century egg tofu,” which is a common street food in Taiwan.

The two-month trial operation of TPAC has been taken charge of by U-Theater’s Art Director Liu Rou-yu (劉若瑀), as well as its chairwoman and stage designer and CEO Austin Wang (王孟超). Wang expects the venue will host 600 events and performances that attract 600,000 visitors annually.

The trial operation will run through May. 15 and tickets are 40% off. For more information, please visit the official Facebook page.