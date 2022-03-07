Taiwan raises NT$300 million donations for Ukraine in 5 days

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's campaign to raise donations for Ukrainian refugees has reached NT$300 million (US$10.6 million) within five days.

In order to assist Ukrainian refugees fleeing the ongoing war in their nation, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on March 2 announced that it has set up a special account through the Relieve Disaster Foundation. At a press conference on Monday afternoon (March 7), Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) pointed out that huge numbers of Ukrainians have been displaced by the Russian invasion of their country and more refugees are continuing to flee their homes and "anyone with a conscience would be affected."

Wu said that the government has heard from many Taiwanese expressing their concern and desire to help. He then announced that since the special relief fund was established just five days ago, NT$300 million in donations have flooded in.

In order to quickly provide resettlement assistance for the refugees, Wu said that the first NT$100 million raised will be handed over to a special unit managing relief efforts for Ukrainian refugees designated by the Polish government.

Those wishing to make a donation to MOFA's special disaster relief fund for Ukrainian refugees via credit card can visit the Stand for freedom: Ukrainian refugee aid program website. To send a donation by ATM or bank transfer, the payment information is listed below:

Account name: Relieve Disaster Foundation (財團法人賑災基金會)

Bank name: Land Bank of Taiwan (005) (土地銀行 長春分行)

Account number: 102-005-124-619



(Taiwan News image)