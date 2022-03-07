Alexa
Wet outfield delays Day 4 in Pakistan vs Australia 1st test

By RIZWAN ALI , AP Sports Writer, Associated Press
2022/03/07 14:57
Security officials scan the pitch ahead of start the 4th day play of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium in R...
Ground staff work to dry the field for start the 4th day play of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium in Rawal...
A groundskeeper empties the tank of the Super Sopper after removing rain water from the field before the start of the 4th day play of the first cricke...
Police officers stand below a screen displaying a massage 'start delayed due to wet outfield' on the 4th day of the first cricket test match between P...
Ground staff work to dry the field for start the 4th day play of first cricket test match between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Stadium, in Rawa...
A groundskeeper empties the tank of a Super Sopper after removing rain water from the field before the start of the 4th day play of the first the cric...

RAWALPINDI, Pakistan (AP) — A wet outfield prevented any play before the scheduled lunch interval on Day 4 of the first test between Pakistan and Australia.

Umpires did two inspections Monday morning but found the outfield at the Pindi Cricket Stadium still wet because of heavy overnight rain.

The match officials planned another inspection at 12:15 p.m. local time.

Australia has made a strong start to its first innings by scoring 271-2 in reply to Pakistan’s 476-4 declared.

Usman Khawaja narrowly missed out on a century in the country of his birth before he was dismissed for 97. The left-hander shared a rapid 156-run stand for the first wicket stand with fellow Australia opener David Warner, who made 68.

Marnus Labuschagne was unbeaten on 69 and vice-captain Steve Smith was not out on 24 at stumps on Day 3.

Pakistan spinners Nauman Ali returned 1-49 and Sajid Khan took 1-95 on a placid wicket where only six wickets have fallen in nine session. This is Australia's first test match on Pakistan soil since 1998.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2022-03-07 16:31 GMT+08:00

