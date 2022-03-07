Bryce Harper jokes about playing in Taiwan amid MLB lockout

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Philadelphia Phillies slugger Bryce Harper joked about joining Taiwan’s professional baseball league in an Instagram post on Saturday (March 5) amid the ongoing Major League Baseball (MLB) lockout.

Harper posted a doctored photo of himself wearing a Taichung Brothers jersey from Taiwan’s Chinese Professional Baseball League. The Phillies right fielder also tagged the Brothers and pinned his location in Taichung, where the team plays.

Under the photo Harper wrote, “Chien-Ming Wang you need a guy?” Wang Chien-ming (王建民), who played with Harper on the Washington Nationals in 2012 while he was still pitching in the MLB, is currently the pitching coach for the Brothers.

Wang responded to the post that day in a video saying that it looks like Harper really wants to play ball, according to CNA.

Harper also jokingly took to social media last week to share a photo of himself in a Yomiuri Giants jersey and tell the Japanese team to get in contact with his agent.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred announced last Tuesday (March 1) that the first two series of regular season games have been canceled after the league and the MLB Players Association failed to reach a new collective bargaining agreement.