Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Australia's PM Morrison says Ukraine no portent for Taiwan in major speech

On potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, Scott Morrison says it is not as simple as ‘B will follow A’

  221
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/03/07 15:41
Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stressed the differences between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the military threat China poses to Taiwan in a major policy address at the Lowy Institute on Monday (March 7).

Morrison said the situation in the Taiwan Strait is still tense but currently unaltered, per the West Australian.

"I wouldn't want to alert or concern Australians that assumedly, because of what's occurring in the Ukraine, then B will follow A on these things. I don't believe that," he told those gathered at the think tank’s forum.

Morrison did not hold back when it came to the issue of China’s support for Russia during its invasion of Ukraine: "no country would have a greater impact right now on Russia's violent aggression towards Ukraine than China joining the rest of the world in denouncing Russia's aggression and applying the same sanctions that we have… so far they have not," he said.

The prime minister accused the Chinese Communist Party of providing economic relief to the Kremlin by relaxing restrictions on Russian wheat. He also cited reports that China may deploy a payment system in Russia to buoy its banking system and sanction-hit economy.

Morrison spoke of “a new arc of autocracy” that threatens the liberal world order. Australia continues to watch China closely and remains vigilant about its methods of bullying, he added.

Last month, Morrison accused a People's Liberation Army naval vessel of pointing a laser at an Australian military plane and called for Beijing to fully investigate the “dangerous and reckless act.” He said this was an example of China’s “surreptitious malign activities” that are increasing by the day.

Morrison reiterated Australia’s commitment to ensuring peace and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

Scott Morrison
PLA Navy
Ukraine invasion
Taiwan invasion
Australia-China relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan P.LEAGUE+ basketball players, fans show support for Ukraine
Taiwan P.LEAGUE+ basketball players, fans show support for Ukraine
2022/03/06 17:36
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
UMC founder calls on Taiwan to show readiness to defend itself
2022/03/06 12:28
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
2022/03/04 17:17
Taiwan's strategic priorities in the wake of the Ukraine invasion
Taiwan's strategic priorities in the wake of the Ukraine invasion
2022/03/04 06:10
Didi reenters Russian market after backlash from nationalist Chinese netizens
Didi reenters Russian market after backlash from nationalist Chinese netizens
2022/03/03 19:14

Updated : 2022-03-07 16:25 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
4 Chinese students, 1 Indian killed by Russian attack on Kharkiv college dorm
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Student in underwear chases thief in Taiwan's Kaohsiung, dubbed 'Captain Underpants'
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Russian losses, Putin sanctions 'give Xi pause' on Taiwan invasion: Pompeo
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Anonymous posts pro-Taiwan pages on UN website for Christmas
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan launches first 14-day call-up of military reservists
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. turns away from Japanese train suppliers
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Woman detained for allegedly stabbing man to death in Taipei
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Taiwan News' exclusive interview with Mike Pompeo
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Strong cold front to arrive at midnight Monday, sending temperatures plummeting across Taiwan
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
Quarantine centers brace for influx of COVID patients as Taiwan opens up
"