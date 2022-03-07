Australia's PM Morrison says Ukraine no portent for Taiwan in major speech

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stressed the differences between Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the military threat China poses to Taiwan in a major policy address at the Lowy Institute on Monday (March 7).

Morrison said the situation in the Taiwan Strait is still tense but currently unaltered, per the West Australian.

"I wouldn't want to alert or concern Australians that assumedly, because of what's occurring in the Ukraine, then B will follow A on these things. I don't believe that," he told those gathered at the think tank’s forum.

Morrison did not hold back when it came to the issue of China’s support for Russia during its invasion of Ukraine: "no country would have a greater impact right now on Russia's violent aggression towards Ukraine than China joining the rest of the world in denouncing Russia's aggression and applying the same sanctions that we have… so far they have not," he said.

The prime minister accused the Chinese Communist Party of providing economic relief to the Kremlin by relaxing restrictions on Russian wheat. He also cited reports that China may deploy a payment system in Russia to buoy its banking system and sanction-hit economy.

Morrison spoke of “a new arc of autocracy” that threatens the liberal world order. Australia continues to watch China closely and remains vigilant about its methods of bullying, he added.

Last month, Morrison accused a People's Liberation Army naval vessel of pointing a laser at an Australian military plane and called for Beijing to fully investigate the “dangerous and reckless act.” He said this was an example of China’s “surreptitious malign activities” that are increasing by the day.

Morrison reiterated Australia’s commitment to ensuring peace and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region.